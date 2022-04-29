Santa Clara

Death Investigation at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara police are investigating after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty.

The incident happened Wednesday night at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center.

Sources told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the nurse brought a loaded gun to work. Halfway through their shift, the nurse fired the gun in the emergency room.

Kaiser confirmed an employee died by suicide. The hospital said that during the investigation, the ER stayed open to walk-in patients. But ambulances were diverted to nearby hospitals.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

