Demonstrations in Bay Area Over George Floyd’s Death

The death of George Floyd and the ongoing demonstrations in Minnesota has sparked action from Bay Area community leaders and activists.

Floyd's death was caught in a viral video out of the Twin Cities. It shows Floyd, an unarmed black man taking in his final breaths, while a white police officer presses his knee against his neck.

A small gathering here at Frank Ogawa Plaza in #Oakland. Dozens of people are here at the plaza currently hearing a speaker talking about #GeorgeFloyd & police accountability. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ARndG08rQp — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 29, 2020

A former Golden State Warriors player who was good friends with Floyd is also speaking out.

"It hurt man, it hurt," a distraught Stephen Jackson said speaking to NBC's Craig Melvin on the Today Show Thursday morning.

Jackson, a now retired NBA star who played for the Warriors from 2007 to 2009, revealed that he was a close friend of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pinned him down to the ground with his knee.

Jackson is joining the chorus of protesters on the streets of Minnesota who are calling themselves the "We Can't Breathe" movement. They are calling on authorities to arrest the now fired, former police officers involved.

"Change is going to start with George Floyd," Jackson said.

Oscar Grant's uncle, Cephus Johnson, said Floyd's death brought back memories to what happened to his nephew on Jan. 1, 2000 at the Fruitvale BART station.

Grant died at the hands of a BART police officer, which was also caught on video and sparked numerous protests in Oakland that touched off a national conversation about police brutality.

"We're fighting the pandemic and we're fighting this issue of hate," said Wanda Johnson, Grant's mother.

Rare joint statement from Bay Area's biggest police dept unions: “We cannot see any law enforcement or self-defense rationale for what occurred. We are equally disturbed by not seeing any of the other officers...intervene.” @SFPD #SJPD #OPD #GeorgeFloyd — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) May 29, 2020

The We Can't Breathe movement has also made its way into the Bay Area.

A handful of peaceful demonstrators held signs and demanded justice for Floyd Thursday afternoon outside San Jose's City Hall.

"We just want to protect black lives," said Imani Cal, a San Jose resident who participated in the demonstration. "Every day it feels like we're being taken advantage of by police, by the justice system."

In Oakland, community leaders and activists held a demonstration over Floyd's death.