Crews deal with diesel and hydraulic fluid spill on I-680 in San Jose

A hazardous incident team is dealing with a diesel and hydraulic fluid spill on Interstate 680 the exit at Berryessa Road in San Jose, according to firefighters Wednesday.

It’s unclear exactly when the spill happened, but the San Jose Fire Department shared news of it on social media at 11:44 a.m. The department added that open lanes there had been reduced to two.

SJFD advised drivers to expect delays or find alternate routes if possible.

The cause of the spill and other information was not immediately available.