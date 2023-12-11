Leaded fuel may return to Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose

A new fight is brewing between Bay Area politicians and the federal government.

If two congressional bills pass, leaded fuel may return to Reid-Hillview County Airport in San Jose after a massive campaign to ban it.

Leaded fuel has not been used at the airport since January of last year. It was banned over health and safety concerns.

But now it appears the issue is circling the airport again. Proposed federal bills aim to make leaded fuel mandatory at all public use community airports across the nation, including Reid-Hillview.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez is hoping to recruit the board of supervisors to fight the proposed changes.

"I’m asking the Santa Clara County administration to continue working at the federal level to stop attempts of the federal government to make leaded fuel mandatory," she said. "We in this community will not go back."

Resident Maria Reyes said lead from fuel has already impacted too many people in her East San Jose neighborhood, including herself.

"I got tested for lead. I have lead in my body," she said. "My husband has lead in his body."

Michelle Lew, CEO of nonprofit The Health Trust, agrees, saying the county must fight to keep leaded gas out of Reid-Hillview.

"Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to negatively affect a child's intelligence, ability to pay attention and academic achievement," she said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the aircraft owners and pilots' association, which said while it supports a move to unleaded fuel, some airplanes may still need to rely on leaded fuel to fly safely during the transition.

Reid-Hillview is slated to close entirely in 2031, but Reyes said she believes between now and then unleaded is the only safe choice at airport pumps.

"I am sticking up for the community that has been damaged by lead over and over and over for over 40 years," she said.