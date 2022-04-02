Dozens Rally to Support Man Shot by Police in San Jose

Dozens gathered at San Jose City Hall Friday as they demanded justice for 20-year-old K’aun Green, who was shot several times by police outside La Victoria Taqueria in San Jose.

Police opened fire on Green after a fight broke out inside the restaurant last weekend. Officers said when they arrived, Green had a gun and refused to drop it.

Green's lawyer said the young man had wrestled it from someone else during the chaos.

Green is now in the hospital, clinging to hopes that he will recover and resume his football career.

Protesters said it's another tragic example of police shooting first and asking questions later.

"They didn't even ask any questions, just shot him. He wasn't even the one responsible for what was happening," said Kamila Flores of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "Once again, we see San Jose police using excessive force against black people and the black community. This is something we keep seeing over and over again.”

Green has not been charged with a crime.