San Jose

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Tree in San Jose

The crash happened on Almaden Expressway near Coleman Avenue, police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A man said to be speeding on an expressway in San Jose died Saturday after crashing into a tree, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:38 a.m. on Almaden Expressway near Coleman Avenue, according to police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of a 2014 Infiniti sedan was traveling southbound on Almaden Expressway at a high rate of speed when they veered off the road and onto the center median. The driver then slammed into a tree head on.

San Jose 3 hours ago

Man Injured in San Jose Shooting

bart 22 hours ago

BART to San Jose Project Will Take Longer, Cost More: Federal Government

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after it's confirmed and next of kin is notified.

This marks San Jose's 15th deadly collision of 2022.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Aldinger from the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us