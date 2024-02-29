M3.0 earthquake strikes near Discovery Bay, USGS says

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday night near Discovery Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at about 9:58 p.m. and it was centered about one mile southwest of Discovery Bay and 5.2 miles east-southeast of Brentwood, the USGS said.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake happened around the same area Wednesday evening.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you prepared for the next big one?