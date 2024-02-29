earthquake

M3.0 earthquake strikes near Discovery Bay, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday night near Discovery Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at about 9:58 p.m. and it was centered about one mile southwest of Discovery Bay and 5.2 miles east-southeast of Brentwood, the USGS said.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake happened around the same area Wednesday evening.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Local

San Francisco 5 mins ago

San Francisco's biggest mall gets major rebrand

Oakland 5 hours ago

Community groups united for new support center in East Oakland

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us