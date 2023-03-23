East Bay Crews Continue to Clean Up After the Recent Storm

The latest storm may have passed but the danger is far from over. Trees continue to fall across the Bay Area.

In Oakland Hills, one tree fell on top of a house and a car.

“We heard a loud bang, followed by looking out a window, and seeing a flashing wire fall down,” said Oakland Hills Resident JohnRey Hassan.

Hassan described the scary sights and sounds outside his house when a tree came down Tuesday afternoon taking out power lines right along with it.

Two days later, his Oakland Hills neighborhood is still a mess as fallen trees continue to cause worries.

“After the storms trees continue to fall even after the rain stops so it’s a little scary even driving through the hills and making sure to watch out,” said Oakland Hills resident Malachi Gillihan.

Andrew Rosequist said he barely made it home from work navigating through downed trees and power lines, only to find a big cypress tree had come crashing down on his own garage and his family’s electric car, crews finally made it out Thursday to clear out the mess.

“Our car is still under there and we don’t know what the damages to our garage. We haven’t been able to get through to our car, he said.

Tree specialist Sean Dunne says crews are doing their best to respond to all the emergencies. He said the trees are so weakened he expects many more to come down and everyone needs to be cautious.

“You you see any leaning trees, those are something you don’t want to put your car under or around Just try to be more aware of what’s going on,” he said.

Oakland Hills resident Kevin Clark said he’s listening for the crackling noises of unstable trees as he walks through the neighborhood. He and his dog already had a close call.

“Chunks that would’ve taken out your windshield and flattened out your truck just missed us like literally sidestepping because you could see them coming,” he said.

Residents are crossing their fingers there isn’t much more damage many now plan to remove problem trees as soon as they can.