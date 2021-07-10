Bay Area Residents Find Ways to Beat the Extreme Heat

Triple digit temperatures across the Bay Area sent people searching for an air conditioner and shade.

It ended up searing profits for many businesses especially in Brentwood where it was a whopping 108 degrees.

At La Costa Tacqueria, with a temperature outside of 108 degrees, grilling is grueling.

Normally on a Saturday, there would be a line into the parking lot. Even though the restaurant fired up its mist machines, only few customers came in.

“With the heat everybody’s home right now,” said Jose Alberto manager of La Costa restaurant.

Saturdays are also usually one of the busiest days of the week at Harry’s Wine Depot and Tavern, this Saturday, the patio was empty and the tavern’s live entertainment cancelled because of the heat.

One more day of 90s-100s expected inland with peak temps into the North Bay and East Bay valleys and areas south of San Jose as heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue until 11pm Sunday.

As the mercury rises, profits are dropping.

“It’s terrible it’s really bad usually on a Saturday we make several thousands of dollars and today we just had a couple hundred,” said Tammy Zickuhr, owner of Harry’s Wine Depot and Tavern.

Because of the heat, the tavern only had six customers all day. Instead of closing at 11 p.m. Saturday, they shut their doors for the day by 8 p.m.

Bilal Johnson and his son Leo were among the few people who ventured outside in downtown Brentwood Saturday, sweating through a bike ride.

“I would describe the heat as suffocating,” said Bilal Johnson of Brentwood.

But some managed to find relief from the scorching sun. This duo waged an epic water battle against each other a war where getting drenched is a victory.

According to Meteorologist Rob Mayeda, Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue through Sunday night.