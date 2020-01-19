2 Injured After Shooting at Moraga Shopping Center Sunday

Two people are injured after a shooting at the Rheem Shopping Center in Moraga, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded at 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the area where they located the two victims, who were then transported to a local trauma center.

Officers located the suspect about a quarter of a mile away from the scene, police said.

The male suspect was also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect was not shot by police.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no outstanding danger to the public.