2 injured, displaced in Costra Costa County house fire

Two Contra Costa County residents suffered injuries after a fire hit their home Thursday night.

Crews were alerted to a residential blaze in the 1200 block of Temple Drive in Pacheco shortly after 11:20 p.m. Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media.

Fire officials said two adults who were occupants of the house were transported for medical treatment. Based on the picture tweeted by fire officials, the victims' one-story house was charred.

According to fire officials, the occupants are displaced but safe.

