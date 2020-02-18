Contra Costa County

4 Boys Arrested After Pursuit on Westbound Highway 4

The pursuit ended near San Marco Boulevard for the safety of other motorists.

By Bay City News

CHP Contra Costa

A 2019 Silver Kia Rio was damaged in a crash after four boys lead a CHP officer on a pursuit in the East Bay. (Feb. 17, 2020)

Four boys were arrested Monday evening after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase starting in east Antioch and ending just west of Concord.

The CHP said the pursuit started just before 6 p.m. on westbound state Highway 4 near Laurel Road. An officer observed the vehicle, a silver 2019 Kia Rio, traveling at more than 100 mph. The car failed to pull over for a traffic stop and continued on the highway.

JUVENILE RECKLESS DRIVER on HWY-4 EVADES CHP, CRASHES, & THEN CAUGHT This evening at about 5:59pm, a CHP unit observed...

Posted by CHP – Contra Costa on Monday, February 17, 2020

Officers ended the pursuit near San Marco Boulevard for the safety of other motorists as the suspect was driving recklessly, according to the CHP.

As an officer exited the freeway at Willow Pass Road near Evora Road, and found the Kia had crashed into an embankment not far from the end of the off-ramp and was on fire.

A witness told CHP officers that the boys fled from the vehicle shortly after the crash. Officers surrounded the area and were able to find and successfully detain them.

Only minor injuries were reported to the boys in the vehicle. Nobody else on the roadway, including CHP officers, were injured.

The driver was taken to the Contra Costa County Juvenile Detention Center and the other boys were held in CHP custody until a parent or legal guardian arranged for their pickup.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

