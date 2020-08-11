55-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Near Oakland's Lakeshore Ave Shopping Area

The name of a man killed Saturday evening in a shooting near the Lakeshore Children's Center in Oakland was released Monday by police.

Darius Brazell, 55, of Oakland was shot to death at Lakeshore Avenue and Mandana Boulevard, on the east end of the Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.

According to police, officers went there at 5:59 p.m. Saturday following a report of a shooting. Brazell was pronounced dead in the area where he was shot.

Six people have died in homicides in August through Aug. 10 in Oakland, police said. Five of the deaths occurred from Aug. 6 onward, according to police.

