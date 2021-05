An elderly Asian man was attacked in San Leandro Saturday, police said.

The 80-year-old was on a walk when a group of men approached him, assaulted him and took off his Fitbit on Acapulco Road, police said.

The San Leandro Police Department is reporting a nearly 300% increase in crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in 2020.