Alameda 1-year-old dies from injuries sustained in last week's shooting

A 1-year-old baby who was in critical condition after allegedly being shot by his dad in Alameda last week has died, city officials said.

Last Wednesday, police arrested 54-year-old Shane Parrish Killian after he allegedly shot his wife, two children -- ages 6 and 1 -- father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Everyone, except the youngest child, died at the scene on the 400 block of Kitty Hawk Road, police said.

The baby was taken to the hospital but, “did not survive his injuries and passed away,” the city of Alameda said in a statement Monday.

Killian was in court Friday afternoon but a judge delayed his arraignment until July 22.

He is being held without bail.

