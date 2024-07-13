Alameda man accused of killing 4 family members appears in court

An Alameda man accused of shooting and killing his wife, in-laws, and 6-year-old son appeared in court for the first time Friday afternoon.

Shane Parrish Killian appeared in court briefly. The judge agreed to delay his arraignment.

Several of Killians’ past and present coworkers showed up to court, saying they wanted the chance to look him in the eyes to try to make sense of what he's accused of doing.

"I just want to see the dude. I want to look the guy in the face if possible and see if I still see him behind the eyes," Che Rocchild said.

Michael Saxby said he and Killian are both boilermaker welders. They had been working on a crew together for about three months at a refinery in Martinez.

NBC Bay Area obtained a photo showing Killian at work on Wednesday. Coworkers said Killian came to work and left around midday, saying he wasn’t feeling well.

Saxby said nothing felt off, but he noted this was the third time in three months that Killian had walked off the job.

"He did seem like he had a very sensitive personality or something," Saxby said. "Like little things went wrong and they sort of ticked him off and he just left."

Then the news broke that Killian had been arrested after police say he shot and killed his four family members and also critically injured his 1-year-old son.

"He did mention some tension between his father-in-law and him," Saxby said. "So we knew about that, but it wasn’t anything that would have led to the actions that happened, as far as we knew."

As Killian was set to be arraigned, several of his colleagues waited in the courtroom.

"He was always respectful, usually had a smile on his face, usually joking and kidding," Rocchild added. "I’ve seen him angry a few times, but who doesn’t?"

Killian's coworkers said the killings have shaken them to the core.

"It's difficult," Saxby said. "I have grandkids. It's difficult."

They said Killian talked about his children often and was proud of them.

"Especially the children, that was the hardest thing between us and the crew is the kids," Saxby said. "It didn’t need to be the kids."

Killian is being represented by the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office. His attorney said once they get the discovery, they will enter a plea of not guilty.

NBC Bay Area obtained sheriff’s records from North Carolina showing that in 2011 Killian was charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.