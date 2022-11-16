Alameda

Alameda Renames Street in Honor of the Late Wilma Chan

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alameda city leaders Wednesday morning honored longtime lawmaker and public servant Wilma Chan by renaming Constitution Way. The street will now be known as Wilma Chan Way.

Chan, a former county supervisor and the first Asian American to be named the state Assembly's majority leader, was tragically hit and killed last year while walking her dog in Alameda.

The city of Oakland in October also honored Chan by renaming Madison Park in Chinatown.

Chan's daughter Jennifer said she hopes the street renaming will be a safety reminder for people going in and out of Alameda.

"Making a positive impact, especially in health and safety, we're really at the core of who my mom was," Jennifer Chan said.

Authorities later determined the deadly collision was an accident.

