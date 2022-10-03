Alexis Gabe's Family Says Bones Found Didn't Come From Human

Bones found in the Sierra Nevada foothills last week did not come from a human, the family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe shared Monday, citing a statement from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

In the statement, which was posted on the "Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home" Facebook page, the sheriff's office said authorities responded last Wednesday to the Pioneer area after receiving a call about small bones being found.

Animal hair was found around one of the bones, but a forensic anthropologist was contacted "out of an abundance of caution," the sheriff's office said. The forensic anthropologist quickly determined that the bones did not belong to a human.

It's believed that Alexis' ex-boyfriend killed her in January. Seattle-area officers killed him in June when they say he tried to stab them during at attempted arrest.