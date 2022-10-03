Alexis Gabe

Alexis Gabe's Family Says Bones Found Didn't Come From Human

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bones found in the Sierra Nevada foothills last week did not come from a human, the family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe shared Monday, citing a statement from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

In the statement, which was posted on the "Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home" Facebook page, the sheriff's office said authorities responded last Wednesday to the Pioneer area after receiving a call about small bones being found.

Animal hair was found around one of the bones, but a forensic anthropologist was contacted "out of an abundance of caution," the sheriff's office said. The forensic anthropologist quickly determined that the bones did not belong to a human.

It's believed that Alexis' ex-boyfriend killed her in January. Seattle-area officers killed him in June when they say he tried to stab them during at attempted arrest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexis Gabe 16 hours ago

Family of Alexis Gabe Believe Bones Found May Be Hers

Alexis Gabe Sep 10

Alexis Gabe's Family Increases Reward to Find Her Body

This article tagged under:

Alexis GabeCaliforniaOakley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us