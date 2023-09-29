Help may be on the way for the short-staffed Antioch Police Department

Help could be on the way to the Antioch police department as it deals with a serious, and long-running, staffing issue.

So many officers are out on leave, some of them because of the racist texting scandal, that policing in the city has become very challenging. But wheels are in motion to bring in help.

“Our traffic unit went from having more than five traffic units out there to zero. No gang enforcement, no narcotics enforcement. My understanding is the swat team is down to dismal numbers if we ever need a tactical response,” said councilmember Mike Barbanica, describing the staffing at the Antioch Police Department.

This week, the acting police chief briefed the city council on just how challenging it’s been

“It is a public safety issue. I have no doubt it’s a public safety issue,” said Acting Police Chief Joe Vigil.

He said that during some shifts, there are only four officers on patrol, and crime is on the rise. Burglaries have risen 62%, and auto theft are up a whopping 85%.

The chief says police are doing the best they can.

“I think the biggest thing for us, and our agency right now is for all of us to keep our tight bond together, keep showing up for one another in the community and keep forging forward as we work ourselves out of everything that’s going on right now,” said Vigil.

But the department may soon get a staffing boost. The chief and city leaders are meeting with the Contra Costa County Chiefs Association on Monday. They represent all the police departments in the county and may be able to help fill in the voids.

“My hope Monday is that we can fill an immediate need for bodies. We can work with a local agencies nearby and work out a shift in memorandum of understanding with these other communities to get officers on the street,” said Barbanica.

This past week, six new Antioch police officers were sworn in, but it will take several months before they’re ready to hit the streets full time. The chief says he’s looking forward to exploring what help other police departments can provide, and is asking the public to be patient.

Barbanica said he also hopes the CHP will send help. He says it could take years before the Antioch Police Department is fully staffed.