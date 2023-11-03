Antioch teacher on administrative leave over Halloween costume

A Halloween costume has landed an Antioch teacher on administrative leave.

A school board member confirmed to NBC Bay Area that a teacher at Sutter Elementary School painted her face dark to represent the nighttime, a move that upset some parents.

The teacher had the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine attached to her body, and her face was painted dark to represent the night with a green moon over her head.

The costume was offensive to some, and at least one school board member agreed there’s cause for concern.

"We know that there’s a long cultural, historical background to people putting dark makeup on, and there’s a lot of context there that we know is harmful to particular students of color and very particular to the Black community," Antioch school board member Antonio Hernandez said. "Regardless of what the intention was, we know what kind of feelings that image can provoke in parents, students and in the community."

Hernandez said it’s crucial for the district to have an inclusive and welcoming environment.