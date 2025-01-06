Barbara Lee confirms she will run for Oakland mayor

Former East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee confirmed on social media Wednesday she will run for Oakland mayor.

"Oaklanders have always overcome challenges by coming together," Lee wrote in a post on X. "At this critical moment, we must not be a city divided, but a community united. With the support of Oakland Firefighters, business and labor leaders, and community I’ve made the decision to run for Mayor of Oakland – to unite our City; make it stronger and safer; and improve opportunity for everyone."

The announcement comes days after a 2025 campaign finance filing for Lee was posted on the California Secretary of State website.

— Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLee_CA) January 8, 2025

Lee, 78, was first elected to Congress in 1998 and stepped away from the office just this year.

"As Mayor I'll address our homelessness crisis, prioritize comprehensive public safety and mental health services, and lead with fiscal responsibility to deliver the core city services residents and business owners deserve," Lee said in a news release Wednesday.

Lee said she will be a "hands-on" mayor who will bring new ideas to the job, as well as extensive experience in harnessing "billions in resources" to support the city.

That would be in contrast to the only other U.S. representative to run for mayor from what's now the 12th Congressional District, her predecessor Ron Dellums, who was widely perceived to be somewhat of a hands-off leader when he held the mayoral office from 2007 to 2011.

So far, in addition to Lee, 13 people have filed papers signaling their intention to run for Oakland mayor.

She is by far the candidate with the most name recognition, having spent nearly 30 years in public office, first in the state Assembly, the state Senate and then Congress.

Her top opponent in the mayoral contest is likely Loren Taylor, a former city councilmember and founder of the well-connected political advocacy organization Empower Oakland.

Taylor said Wednesday that while he respects Lee's years of service, the city needs someone with a "fresh approach" who also knows the local ropes.

"I spent four years in City Hall and I deeply understand both how our local city government works and the root causes of our problems," Taylor said, adding that he's not a "career politician."

The deadline to file papers for the April 15 special election is Jan. 17.

Whoever wins will replace interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins, who took over for Sheng Thao after she lost in the Nov. 5 recall election.

Former Oakland City Council president and newly sworn-in Alameda County Supervisor, Nikki Fortunato Bas said that Lee has the experience needed to bring the city together.

“This is a moment, especially after the recall of the former mayor that she can come in as a uniter,” she said.

But some question if Lee is the right person for the job including some of the more than dozen other candidates in the race.

Mayoral candidate Reina Webb issued a statement and said that “Oakland cannot afford to have Barbara Lee as our next mayor. It will only further bankrupt our city and continue the lawlessness that has plugged Oakland for too long.”

The next mayor will serve out the remainder of Thao's term, which expires on Jan. 4, 2027.

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro contributed to the report.