3 BART officers recovering after high-speed crash in Oakland

Three BART police officers are recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after a high-speed crash Saturday in Oakland.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mandela Parkway and Seventh Street, near the West Oakland BART Station. The officers were in two patrol SUVs responding to a call of a life-threatening overdose, according to authorities.

A medical supply vehicle was also involved in the crash. Fire officials confirmed the driver of that van was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area the police vehicles had their sirens on as they sped to the scene of a person in distress.

An NBC Bay Area reporter watched video of the crash from a nearby surveillance camera. It appeared to show the two BART police vehicles collide, then hit a minivan.

All three vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, in a bus stop.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.