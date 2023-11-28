Calls for ceasefire in Gaza disrupt Berkeley City Council meeting

Citizens demanded the Berkeley City Council adopt a ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas war Tuesday.

Things got so raucous, the city council had to adjourn to another room.

The overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian crowd, cheered speakers on their side of the issue.

“Over 15,000 people have died 10,000 children have been killed by the Israeli state since Oct. 7,” said a speaker.

But a pro-Israeli speaker had trouble getting his message heard.

“So when you hear people bandy about terms like a apartheid and genocide, you have to ask ‘how can this be? How can there be an apartheid government when Palestinians are part of the government?’” said another speaker.

When Mayor Jesse Arreguin condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, there was strong push back.

“For the past couple months, we have felt a response to Hamas’ barbaric attack,” said Arreguin.

The city council left the room, and then returned, but the reception was about the same.

Council members left the chambers again, finishing the public comment session on Zoom calls in a quiet back room. But the message was pretty much the same.

“I urge the Berkeley council to be on the right side of history and put a ceasefire resolution on the agenda,” said a speaker.

There never was a ceasefire resolution in front of the city council, just a crowd demanding that there be one.

Some people said they’ll keep coming back until there's a call for at least a temporary peace in Gaza.