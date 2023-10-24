Berkeley

Preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area staff

Generic earthquake quake temblor
Getty Images

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Berkeley Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:09 a.m., the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

