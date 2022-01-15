Berkeley Marina Under Mandatory Evacuation Order

People living in Berkeley's Marina area are under a mandatory evacuation order due to a tsunami warning, the Berkeley Fire Department said Saturday morning.

Waves around two to three feet high are expected around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire department said.

The Berkeley Harbor Master told NBC Bay Area approximately 113 people have been evacuated from the Berkeley Marina and are currently at the Harbor Master Office.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.