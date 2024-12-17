Body cam footage shows police shooting at Union City BART parking lot

Newly-released body camera video shows a police shooting that took place in a BART parking lot in Union City last month.

The video shows what starts as a calm interaction between two BART police officers and 32-year-old Jasmine Gao -- a driver they questioned after getting reports of someone doing donuts in the Union City BART parking lot.

It happened on Nov. 18 and the video shows things escalated quickly when the officers asked for Gao’s license and registration and she became agitated.

Gao refuses to get out of the car and snatches back her ID from the officer. That’s when things took a violent turn.

As the officers reach into the car, she rolls up her window and drives off -- prompting Officer Nicholas Poblete to fire his gun three times.

But there are questions about whether the officer should have fired.

“I didn’t see her point any type of weapon,” said Michael Leininger, Security and Safety Consultant. “I didn’t actually hear her make any type of threat. She just wanted to get her license and leave.”

Leininger said he saw nothing in the video that warranted using deadly force.

“Unless there’s another officer or citizen in front of that vehicle or she’s pointing a weapon at you I did not see a threat to life or serious injury,” Leininger said.

The woman was shot in the torso and the officers are seen trying to give her medical aid as she shouts in disbelief.

“Why did you do that to me? Why did you shoot me?” she’s head saying in the video.

“Every time I’ve watched it. I have the same question as the woman who was shot. Why? Why did you do this?” Leininger said.

BART said they’ve hired a third party investigator and have referred the case to the Alameda County DA.

In a statement BART’s police chief said, “BART remains committed to continuous improvement and ensuring the actions of our police officers meet the highest of standards.”

Gao survived the shooting, but there's no word on her condition.

Officer Poblete remains on administrative leave.