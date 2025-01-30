Brother of rapper Too Short shot, killed in Oakland

The older brother of Bay Area rap legend Too Short was shot and killed in Oakland Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. after multiple suspects tried to ram a car into an industrial building on 49th Avenue near East 12th Street, investigators said.

"The suspects arrived to the location," Oakland police Lt. Gloria Beltran said. "They attempted to force their way into the property. While they were attempting their way in, the victim stepped out, was confronted by the suspects. The suspects fired several rounds at the victim."

The victim was identified by police as 61-year-old Wayne Shaw, the older brother of Too Short, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw.

Police said Wayne was shot multiple times and transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. Investigators do not know if he was targeted or if the robbery was random.

Police said the suspects got away in an unknown vehicle. Investigators are looking into the building that was targeted and Wayne's connection to the property.

Too Short grew up in Oakland and is known as a pioneer of West Coast hip-hop. He began his recording career in the 1980s. The city named a street in East Oakland after him in 2022. He didn't immediately speak publicly about his brother's death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the police department's homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.