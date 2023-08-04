Crews knock down brush fire near Cal State East Bay in Hayward

A brush fire that erupted Friday afternoon near California State University East Bay in Hayward has been knocked down, officials said.

The blaze charred at least 5 acres and burned in the area of Harder and West Loop roads.

Hayward Fire Department spokesperson Don Nichelson said the fire was first reported at 1:29 p.m.

Fire crews plan to remain on scene to mop up the blaze and make sure the fire is completely out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.