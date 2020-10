At least one person died Thursday evening in a collision involving multiple vehicles on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision was first reported at 5:52 p.m. just east of Eden Canyon Road.

A Sig-alert was issued at 6:31 p.m. because two lanes of the freeway were blocked. All lanes reopened just before 8 p.m.