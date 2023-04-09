Contra Costa County

CHP Officer Injured by Suspected DUI Driver in East Bay

The driver suspected hit a car pulled over on Highway 242 Saturday night, causing it to strike the officer

By Bay City News

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured during a traffic stop Saturday night by a driver suspected of driving under the influence on Highway 242 south of Highway 4, according to police. 

Shortly after 8 p.m., a Contra Costa CHP officer pulled over a Chevrolet on the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway.

The officer was standing next to the Chevrolet when a Mercedes veered from the road and hit the car. Due to the force of the crash, the Chevrolet then hit the officer. 

First responders took the officer to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released. The CHP said she was expected to make a full recovery. 

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured during the crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

