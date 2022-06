A grass fire in Clayton has shut down Kirker Pass Road in both directions, Cal Fire said Friday afternoon.

The blaze is reported in the area of Kirker Pass and Hess roads. At least 30 acres have burned, according to Cal Fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Kirker Pass Rd. and Hess Rd. in Clayton. #KirkerFire @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/MEzqIWUFEE — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 24, 2022