Concord police arrest 6, seize guns and drugs in gang-related crimes

By Bay City News

Guns, drugs and cash seized in Concord gang-related arrests.
Concord police this week arrested six people and confiscated guns and drugs during a two-day roundup of suspects allegedly connected to recent gang-related incidents at local schools.

Detectives served search warrants Tuesday and Wednesday at multiple locations and arrested six suspects while seizing two illegal firearms and a weapon used during an on-campus assault.

Authorities also found methamphetamine and prescription drugs meant for sale.

The operation was in response to "several incidents at Concord intermediate and high schools" and was carried out by Concord police detectives, school resource officers, special enforcement team officers, and Contra Costa County probation officers, police said.

