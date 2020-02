Fire crews contained a brush fire Friday afternoon off Deer Valley Road in unincorporated Brentwood that consumed 7 acres, fire officials said.

The blaze, reported about 2:30 p.m. was burning along the 9600 block of Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, a spokesman said

No injuries were reported.

#Deerfire [final] Deer Valley Rd, West of the community of Brentwood. (Contra Costa County) is now 100% contained at 7 acres. pic.twitter.com/Ats4qRIRIK — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) February 22, 2020