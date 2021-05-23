Crews Respond to Small Brush Fire in San Pablo

Firefighters put out a small brush fire that burned a half-acre along Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo on Sunday morning.

The blaze was reported about 9:35 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near the San Pablo Dam Road exit, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Crews stopped the fire's progress about 9:50 a.m., fire officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for the freeway while the fire was burning and all lanes were initially blocked. Two lanes reopened about 10 a.m.