Crews Respond to Small Brush Fire in San Pablo

Firefighters put out a small brush fire that burned a half-acre along Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo on Sunday morning.
The blaze was reported about 9:35 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near the San Pablo Dam Road exit, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Crews stopped the fire's progress about 9:50 a.m., fire officials said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.
Local
The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for the freeway while the fire was burning and all lanes were initially blocked. Two lanes reopened about 10 a.m.
