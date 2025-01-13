Danville community rallies behind a family, victims of LA County fires

The Danville community has gathered to help a specific family and victims who lost their homes to the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Megan Stern said her cousin Erin Doll had to evacuate so fast that she was unable to grab anything. Doll lost everything in the fire, which motivated Stern to reach out to community members.

"I said this is what's going on with my cousin. They have nothing. The whole thing is gone. They have two little kids. She grabbed nothing. She didn't have time. What can we do," Stern said.

Stern said the response was overwhelming. People came forward with clothes and supplied her with what her cousin's family may need.

She also partnered with Brandon and Michelle Gradd, who have experience helping victims of the Paradise fire.

The group motivated community members, and on Sunday, a team of volunteers organized and sorted all donations.

"We're going to stop at the Pasadena Civic Center first, which is one of the largest shelters in the area, and distribute all the kids' stuff, hygiene stuff, and water masks," Brandon said.

Meanwhile, Stern will get some donations from her cousin, who is staying with friends in Los Angeles.

"We lost our whole community, and we didn't know what to do, so when my family reached out and said that they wanted to help, of course, you say. 'yes.' What you don't expect is their community to rally behind and then their community and their community to rally behind," Doll said. "It just shows how good people are. I mean, people are so good."

Stern said that besides helping her family, organizing the community to help others felt good.

"It just feels like this wonderful love of people who are always willing to come together and help that, to me, is why we build a community," she said.