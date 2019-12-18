Man Killed on I-580 in Oakland After Exiting His Pickup Truck

A man was killed on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland early Wednesday morning when he was hit by another vehicle after he got out of his pickup truck following a collision minutes earlier, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first collision, reported at about 4 a.m., was between a Chevrolet pickup and a Toyota Camry on westbound Highway 580 at Lakeshore Avenue. The Camry pulled to the right shoulder and the Chevy came to rest sideways between the two left lanes, the CHP said.

The Chevy driver got out of his vehicle and walked to its passenger side, but at about 4:10 a.m., a Hyundai sedan struck the Chevy, which was blocking the lanes, according to the CHP.

The Chevy driver was subsequently struck by his own truck and thrown from the westbound side to the eastbound lanes of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The man's name hasn't yet been released.

All lanes in both directions of Highway 580 in that area were temporarily blocked, but two lanes in each direction were opened at 5 a.m. and all lanes were reopened by 5:47 a.m.

The CHP said it hasn't yet been determined if impairment was a factor in the collisions.