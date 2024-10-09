Woman riding bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in Alamo

A woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle under an overpass for Interstate 680 in Alamo on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the collision reported on Livorna Road under the highway overpass and learned that the woman was traveling west on a bicycle when a man in a black Toyota that was parked along the right shoulder of the roadway pulled into the roadway and collided with the bicyclist, CHP officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her name was not immediately available, while the Toyota driver was not injured. The CHP is still investigating the collision and is asking anyone with information about it to call their Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or to email 320investigations@chp.ca.gov.