1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in Oakland

One person died and another has been detained following a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to investigate multiple gunshot detection system activations in the area of the 2200 block of East 12th Street and arrived to find a victim who had been shot, according to Oakland police.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died there. The person's identity is not yet being released.

Police said someone was detained in connection with the shooting but more details about the person and what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.