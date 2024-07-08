East Bay parks reopen amid heatwave

A regional park service has reopened some parks in the East Bay amid a heat wave impacting the Bay Area.

The East Bay Regional Park District closed some hill and inland parks earlier in the week, but their closures have left many wondering when they would reopen.

“I kept watching the closure list and they said that they would it be open on Sunday,” said Bob Root of Modesto. “[I’ll] carry a lot of water and wear a buff that is soaked in water.”

With temperatures dropping and humidity levels returning to safe levels, Jen Vanya with the EBPRPD said the parks can finally reopen.

“It was determined that it was the safest measure for the hill parks the east bay hill parks to close them during the extreme heat conditions and red flag warnings,” Vanya said. “We don’t take these closures lightly. They’re very important for the safety of our parklands and our communities.”

Although the parks are reopened some services are still limited.

Parkgoers cannot have open flames or barbeques and must drive on designated roads.

EBPRPD also advised attendees to stay hydrated and avoid going to the parks during the hottest part of teg day.