6 shootings, 3 fatal in Oakland over 24-hour span

Police in Oakland are investigating three homicides that occurred in just over 24 hours in different parts of the city.

The first death was reported after a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 14th Street, in downtown Oakland.

When officers responded, they found an Oakland resident who had been hit by a car and shot. Medical personnel provided emergency aid, and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The second death occurred Sunday evening, when gunshots were reported just after 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street in West Oakland. Officers found the victim, and medical personnel responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The third death occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East 12th Street at a homeless camp in the San Antonio neighborhood of East Oakland, police said. Officers responded and were flagged down by someone who told them the victim had been shot at the encampment.

The male victim, an Oakland resident, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims in the three shootings, pending notification of next of kin.

Oakland police have not released any information about suspects or arrests in connection with the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.