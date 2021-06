Oakland Fire Department firefighters are battling a fire on Pine Street Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet, the fire was initially reporter on the 1800 block of Pine St in a vacant lot.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

https://twitter.com/OaklandFireCA/status/1403825214346076163

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.