Fourth of July Celebrations to Close Several Pleasant Hill Streets

Pleasant Hill will celebrate the nation's 245th birthday with a July 4 fireworks celebration, and police officials said that will require the closure of several streets.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department said it will close several streets in the area of Viking Drive between Norse and Ruth drives. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will not be allowed in this area during the closure, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The streets should reopen by midnight Sunday.

Police officials are reminding people that the Independence Day fireworks event is not open for public viewing at College Park High School, Valley View Middle School or the south parking lots of Diablo Valley College.