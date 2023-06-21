Oakland

CHP investigates freeway shooting on I-880 in Oakland

By Bay City News

CHP-generic-patrol-car-road-0815
NBC 7

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the fifth freeway shooting reported in the Oakland area over the past seven days.

The latest shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was stopped on the shoulder of the Hegenberger Road off-ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 880.

The victim heard five gunshots, but he wasn't injured and his car wasn't hit, according to the CHP.

The suspect's car is described as a blacked-out Chevrolet Camaro, Officer Adib Zeid said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There have been five freeway shootings reported in the greater Oakland area since June 14, Zeid said.

freeway shootings 15 hours ago

CHP investigating three freeway shootings in East Bay

San Francisco Jun 19

Authorities investigate shooting on Highway 101 in San Francisco

They include a shooting about 7:40 p.m. Sunday night on eastbound Highway 80 west of Buchanan Street in Albany. No injuries were reported but the victim's vehicle was damaged.

The suspect in that shooting was described as a Hispanic man about 35-40 years old, wearing sunglasses and a green fitted cap, while driving a newer silver BMW convertible.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Wednesday is asked to contact the Oakland CHP office at (510) 457-2375 and ask for Officer Melendez.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandfreeway shootings
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us