Shooting investigation shuts down northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco, CHP reports

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a freeway shooting in San Francisco late Monday night. No injuries were immediately reported.

The CHP said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 280.

Officers found a vehicle riddled with multiple bullet holes, but the person inside the vehicle was not injured, the CHP said.

The CHP issued a SigAlet at 10:26 p.m., saying northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for the investigation. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.