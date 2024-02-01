Fremont police arrest child suspected of making threats to school campus

Fremont police on Wednesday arrested a child suspected of threatening "an act of violence" at an unspecified school campus.

Early Wednesday, someone reported that a Fremont Unified School District student, who is believed to have access to a firearm, threatened to harm one or more people.

Investigators identified the student and took them into custody before school hours at an off-campus location, according to police.

Officers also allegedly found a replica gun with an extended magazine while arresting the juvenile suspect.

The case is being reviewed by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, police said.