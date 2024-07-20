Fremont police investigate shooting, 1 dead

Fremont police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

According to FPD, multiple neighbors called the department around 1:25 p.m. to report the shooting near Nichols Avenue and Blaisdell Way.

Upon arriving officials found "an adult male" suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted "lifesaving efforts", but then pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fremont police asked the public to avoid the area of Nichols Avenue and Blaisdell Way, east/northeast of state Highway 238, on Saturday afternoon because of the investigation.

Police said in advisory at 2:21 p.m. that the public should avoid the area for the next 6-8 hours.

According to FPD, there is no active threat.

Neighbors told NBC Bay Area that they heard gunshots, but officials have not confirmed.

FPD is asking the community to call the department if they have any information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.