10-year-old girl punches would-be vehicle thief in Antioch

Antioch police say a 10-year-old girl likely saved her siblings from a thief Wednesday with a barrage of punches aimed at the suspect trying to steal her mother's vehicle.

The girl, identified as Aliyah, was in the car with two siblings when their mother stopped at the Antioch Florist on Delta Fair Boulevard. Police said on social media that the mother ran inside to drop off some flowers.

A male got to the vehicle's driver's seat and attempted to steal it with the children inside. Police said Aliyah quickly jumped from the back seat and began pummeling the would-be thief with her fists.

Aliyah's actions caused the suspect to fall out of the vehicle and flee.

The children immediately alerted their mother, who called police.

Officers collected DNA samples from the vehicle, as well as video of the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police visited the family Thursday with a gift basket for Aliyah, who police said happens to be the niece of Officer Bryan Cruz Guzman.