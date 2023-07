An injury crash is blocking two lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Danville, the California Highway Patrol said late Friday morning.

The crash occurred north of Sycamore Valley Road, according to the CHP.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

The CHP initially said all northbound lanes were blocked.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.