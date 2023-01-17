Orange County Congresswoman Katie Porter Kicks Off Senate Campaign in Walnut Creek

Orange County's progressive democratic congresswoman, Katie Porter, officially kicked off her 2024 campaign for the U.S. Senate Tuesday, choosing to speak at the Democrats of Rossmoor Club in Walnut Creek.

She’s running for the seat Dianne Feinstein holds and hasn’t officially said she’s ready to vacate it.

“I'm saying this for the first time in public, I am running to be your next U.S. senator.

Congresswoman Porter made clear that her top priority in running for the Senate is to fight for the American taxpayer.

It remains to be seen if Senator Feinstein will retire, and who else may enter the race.

Speaking at the largest democratic party club in Northern California, Porter said she's ready to be a warrior in Washington and to hold those in power accountable.

"I cannot be bought,” she said. “I think it's time for a fresh new voice that understands the future that California wants to build and what our country is facing in getting there.”

Feinstein, now 89, is the longest-serving female senator, and hasn't said if she'll retire at the end of 2024, though many expect she will.

“She's done so much for the state of California and it's exciting to see new people coming into the race, taking on her legacy,” said Susan Hildreth, president of Democrats of Rossmoor.

Other names floated to enter the race for her Senate seat include Congresswoman Barbara Lee of Oakland, and Silicon Valley's Congressman Rp Khanna.

“We have exceptional riches in our party, any one of them would be a phenomenal senator,” said Katha Harteley, chair of speakers committee for Democrats of Rossmoor.

“I am thrilled to be in this race, I am sure I'll have competition, I have always had tough races, and this won't be an exception,” said Porter. “I also have always won and I don't intend to start changing that now.”