Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in Antioch Store Parking Lot

Police are searching for two suspects in slaying of 31-year-old driver

By Bay City News

Antioch police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man Monday night in a convenience store parking lot.

Officers responded to a 7:41 p.m. report of a single-car collision in a parking lot at 2700 Hillcrest Ave. Witnesses reported seeing two people running from the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Paramedics responded and provided treatment but the man died at the scene.

In a news release early Tuesday, police said evidence at the scene indicates the shooting appears to have taken place inside the vehicle. The suspects remain at large.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Gragg at rgragg@antiochca.gov or at (925) 779-6889, or Det. Palma at kpalma@antiochca.gov or at (925) 779-6286. To provide an anonymous tip, text 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

